Voxel8 accelerates development with $12 million funding

Voxel8 has secured a USD 12 million Series A round of financing. The company will use the capital to expand its team and advance its core technology for the mass customisation of electronics and other finished products.

Braemar Energy Ventures and ARCH Venture Partners led the round and were joined by Autodesk through its Spark Investment Fund and In-Q-Tel.



“The Voxel8 3D printing platform is disrupting the traditional design and manufacture of electronic devices,” said Clinton Bybee, co-founder and managing director at ARCH Venture Partners. “Not only does the Voxel8 3D printer enable the design of entirely new devices, it also circumvents the need for traditional tooling, inventory and supply chains.”



Through its collaboration with Autodesk, Voxel8 enables designers and engineers to create freeform, three-dimensional circuits in place of conventional circuit boards to enable entirely new form factors with Project Wire, a Spark powered tool that helps design 3D printable electronic devices.