Celestica's hits its second quarter guidence

EMS-provider Celestica saw its second quarter revenues increase 9% sequentially, but decrease 4% when looking at the second quarter of 2014.

“Celestica delivered a solid second quarter with revenue and adjusted earnings per share above the midpoint of our guidance range, driven primarily by strength in our communications, storage and semiconductor markets as compared to last quarter,” said Craig Muhlhauser, Celestica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through our continued focus on profitable revenue growth, operational excellence and continuous improvement, we also achieved sequential improvements in operating margin and return on invested capital.”



Revenue: USD 1.42 billion, within the company's guidance range of USD 1.35 billion to USD 1.45 billion, increased 9% sequentially and decreased 4% compared to the second quarter of 2014.



Revenue from the company's diversified end market represented 28% of total revenue, consistent with the second quarter of 2014.



Operating margin (non-IFRS) was 3.4%, compared to 3.5% for the second quarter of 2014



“As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we remain focused on diversification and accelerating our growth, strong operational execution, disciplined cost management and increasing our asset velocity to drive customer and shareholder value,” Muhlhauser added.