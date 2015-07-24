Benchmark's net sales hit USD 664 in Q2

© cacaroot dreamstime.com

Benchmark Electronics second quarter of 2015 was a step up from the first quarter of the year, but decreased in comparison with Q214.

© Benchmark

"Benchmark performed well, as evidenced by our 4.2% non-GAAP operating margin and revenue at the high end of our previously announced guidance range," said Gayla Delly, Benchmark's President and CEO. "Despite broad variability in end-market demand, consistent execution resulted in year-over-year revenue increases in the medical and test & instrumentation sectors where we have had strong new program bookings in the last 12 months. We also experienced higher demand during the quarter from computing and telecom customers."Delly concluded, "We remain focused on our key strategic priorities that drive value for our customers and shareholders, including diversification of our portfolio towards higher margin programs, strong execution linked to lean and operational initiatives, and working capital management. Our results this quarter show continued progress in each of these long-term objectives."Revenues across all sectors improved quarter-over-quarter. Revenues from Industrial Controls benefitted from the positive impact of new program introductions, offsetting weaker demand for programs related to energy markets. Telecommunications and Computing customer revenues improved with strong sales in the final month of the quarter. Medical and Test & Instrumentation grew at a healthy pace with the successful qualification of new products, the company writes in its fiscal report.-----Images: