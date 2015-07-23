© makerbot

MakerBot opens new Factory at Industry City in Brooklyn

Desktop 3D equipment manufacturer, MakerBot, has opened a new and larger factory at Industry City in Brooklyn, New York.

The new facility, which measures 170'000 square feet, doubles production capacity compared to MakerBot’s previous Industry City factory. A new layout was implemented to streamline the production process to help MakerBot advance its lean manufacturing methods and dedicate an even larger space to product testing.



“MakerBot is bound to thrive in their new expanded factory at Industry City, innovating solutions to everyday real-world challenges in the marketplace while inspiring new opportunities for economic and technological development. I thank MakerBot and their development team for calling Brooklyn, the new Silicon Valley, their home.”



“Since MakerBot was founded in 2009, we have been leading the desktop 3D printing revolution from Brooklyn and this has spearheaded a renaissance of manufacturing here. Brooklyn has defined what MakerBot is today and I couldn’t think of a better place for our new factory,” said Jonathan Jaglom, CEO of MakerBot. “The new MakerBot factory is a state-of-the-art facility with a focus on lean manufacturing and efficiency, making it one of the most advanced factories in New York City and in the global 3D printing industry. Close proximity to our R&D teams and corporate headquarters is a huge advantage as it allows us to adapt quickly to changes in the growing market of 3D printing.”



Canalys, an industry research firm, forecasts that total 3D printing industry revenue will grow to more than USD 20 billion by the end of 2019. The larger factory prepares MakerBot for market growth by doubling its manufacturing capacity. It includes more space for product testing as part of MakerBot’s effort to create the industry’s largest Quality Assurance operation. The space also has a larger machine shop and 3D printing capabilities for both manufacturing and R&D.



MakerBot uses its own 3D printers to create custom jigs and fixtures for the factory to streamline the production process, create better products and save time and money. The MakerBot factory employs 140 staff, including production, shipping, receiving, manufacturing engineering, quality engineering, supply chain and planning.