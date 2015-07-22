© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Nokia HERE is getting a new owner(s)?

So it looks like Nokia's HERE business is closer to finally getting a new owner(s). The group of German car makers have agreed to pay roughly EUR 2.5 billion for the Nokia business.

The consortium of car makers consists of Audi, Daimler and BMW, will offer EUR 2.5 billion to purchase Nokia's mapping service, a person familiar with the situation told the Wall Street Journal.



If the acquisition happens and a transaction is made – which is not yet certain – the car makers is planning to invite other automotive companies to invest in the map business, two sources told WSJ.