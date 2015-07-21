© andreypopov dreamstime.com

New major orders for Manz

Manz AG has received several follow-up orders with a total volume of around EUR 50 million. Some of the orders will impact revenues and earnings in the current fiscal year of 2015 and some in the first half of 2016.

The new orders follow on the major orders totaling EUR 40 million that had already been received at the beginning of 2015.



"The new follow-up orders are the result of our high quality, innovative work and reflect our excellent business relations with our customers," comments Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG.



The orders received comprise innovative production solutions for lithium-ion batteries for electronic devices from the Consumer Electronics segment.



"I am very pleased that the order situation is again moving forward, especially since we had already expected some of the orders that have now been received for the first half year. With these orders and those we are still expecting, I feel optimistic about the further development of the company," comments Dieter Manz. Dieter Manz assesses the prospects of the Energy Storage segment as positive: "I continue to see high potential for us as a leading high-tech equipment manufacturer. Along with the consumer electronics industry we are seeing increasing customer activity specifically in the e-mobility industry. I am convinced that in the intermediate term, we can expect something more in this segment.”