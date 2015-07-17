© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

Top Toshiba executives involved in improper practices

Toshiba Corp has an accounting scandal on its hands. A panel investigating the matter has found that top executives were involved in improper practices.

Reuters is reporting that improper accounting in all business areas of the semiconductor-to-nuclear conglomerate, was part of the company's “corporate culture”, citing a person directly involved with the investigation.



The company expects to pay up to USD 3 billion in charges relation to six years of improper accounting, the report continues.



Toshiba hired the independent panel after irregularities came forth in April. The panel will report its findings to the company which will then announce them.