© kornwa dreamstime.com

Scansite hires 3D metrology CAD talent from Rolls Royce

Scansite, a provider of 3D scanning, inspection and reverse engineering, has hired Ilias Schulz to join its team as 3D Metrology CAD Engineer.

Mr. Schulz will report to David Bassett, Scansite CTO, and will be responsible for working with customers to understand their business requirements and developing a solution to meet those needs. He is based in Scansite's San Rafael office.



"Ilias fills an important role at Scansite and comes to us with tremendous expertise in 3D metrology," said Bassett. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and are looking forward to the creative value he brings to our clients' projects."



"I am very fortunate to have landed at Scansite," said Schulz. "The company has a reputation in the industry for being the very best and David is known for delivering the most accurate results to clients. I'm proud to be part of a company with that status and I'm eager to learn from David and the team."



Mr. Schulz joins Scansite from Rolls Royce Deutschland where he tested and evaluated the TP400 TurboProp engine and performed endurance tests on Rolls Royce engine parts. Prior to Rolls Royce, Mr. Schulz was at Advanced Micromachining Tools, where he worked on installation and approval runs of etching systems and tested and evaluated samples.