Porsche is getting fit for the future

Porsche is planning to invest more than EUR 1 billion in the expansion of its facilities.

Under the title “Fit for the Future”, Porsche is aiming to boost the productivity, flexibility and efficiency of the company while maintaining the social standards for the employees. In an agreement between the Executive Board and the General Works Council of Porsche AG, representatives of both employers and employees have ruled out redundancies until 2020.



“Like all car makers, Porsche faces major challenges – a volatile economic situation, strict CO2 requirements, new drive technologies and the progression of digital technology”, says Matthias Müller, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche. “This all entails capacities being bound and requires large-scale investments. That is why we are checking and optimising all processes and procedures within the company and set the right course in good time.”



And due to this, big investments are being made. For instance, a new engine plant as well as a new body shop are coming into being in Zuffenhausen, andthe assembly line is being expanded. In total, more than EUR 1.1 billion will be invested in the Zuffenhausen, Ludwigsburg and Weissach locations.