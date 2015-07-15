© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Plexus appoints Oliver Mihm as leader for EMEA

EMS provider Plexus has appointed Oliver Mihm as the new Regional President for the EMEA region.

With this appointment, Mr. Mihm assumes leadership responsibilities for the strategy and execution of all aspects of Plexus’ business within EMEA. He will be based out of the Plexus’ Darmstadt Design Center in Germany.



“I am excited about this opportunity as Plexus is in an excellent position for growth in the coming years in EMEA,” commented Mr. Mihm. “With the establishment of our German subsidiary in 2011, the expansion of our UK facilities in 2012 and the opening of our new manufacturing site in Romania in 2013, we have laid crucial foundations for becoming a major player in Europe. This enables our customers to work with us on a local level while taking advantage of the global network and expertise of Plexus as a whole. My focus will be on increasing brand awareness, especially in the DACH region as Plexus continues our momentum gaining recognition in the marketplace.”



Todd Kelsey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “EMEA and specifically Germany, remains a significant growth opportunity for Plexus necessitating strong leadership. Throughout his 15-year tenure with Plexus, Oliver has established a solid record of success. His experience and proactive leadership style will provide immense benefit to the EMEA team as they further develop strategies to expand Plexus’ market share in this important region.”