ABB wins $450 million order for Norway-UK HVDC interconnection

ABB has won an order worth about USD 450 million to link the power grids of the United Kingdom and Norway.

The order was placed by Statnett, the state-owned network operator in Norway, and National Grid, an international electricity and gas utility from the UK, and was booked in the third quarter of 2015.



ABB will supply high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations at both ends of the North Sea Network (NSN) Link between Norway and the UK.



“We are very pleased to be working with Statnett and National Grid to support the integration of the European energy market,” said ABB Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer. “HVDC is a core technology pioneered by ABB and a key business focus in our Next Level strategy. This success also underlines that our Power Systems division is making solid progress on its return to profitable and sustainable growth.”



The NSN link will have the capacity to transmit 1'400 MW of power passing through Norwegian and British waters. The 730 kilometer link will be the world’s longest subsea power interconnection, expected to enter commercial operation in 2021.



When wind power generation is high and electricity demand low in the UK, power will flow via the link to Norway, allowing it to conserve water in its reservoirs. When demand is high in the UK but the wind isn’t blowing, electricity from Norway’s hydroelectric plants will flow to the UK.



As part of the order, ABB will design, engineer, supply and commission two ±525 kV, 1'400 MW converter stations, using its Voltage Source Converter (VSC) technology, called HVDC Light. One station will be situated in Blyth, UK and one in Kvilldal, Norway.



“HVDC is a proven solution for the integration of renewables and the reliable and efficient long distance transmission of power, often subsea or underground” said Claudio Facchin, President, ABB Power Systems division. ”This project is the 18th HVDC cross-border interconnection to be executed by ABB in Europe and we are pleased to play our part in enabling a more integrated European energy network.”