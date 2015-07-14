© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 14, 2015
ABB wins $450 million order for Norway-UK HVDC interconnection
ABB has won an order worth about USD 450 million to link the power grids of the United Kingdom and Norway.
The order was placed by Statnett, the state-owned network operator in Norway, and National Grid, an international electricity and gas utility from the UK, and was booked in the third quarter of 2015.
ABB will supply high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations at both ends of the North Sea Network (NSN) Link between Norway and the UK.
“We are very pleased to be working with Statnett and National Grid to support the integration of the European energy market,” said ABB Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer. “HVDC is a core technology pioneered by ABB and a key business focus in our Next Level strategy. This success also underlines that our Power Systems division is making solid progress on its return to profitable and sustainable growth.”
The NSN link will have the capacity to transmit 1'400 MW of power passing through Norwegian and British waters. The 730 kilometer link will be the world’s longest subsea power interconnection, expected to enter commercial operation in 2021.
When wind power generation is high and electricity demand low in the UK, power will flow via the link to Norway, allowing it to conserve water in its reservoirs. When demand is high in the UK but the wind isn’t blowing, electricity from Norway’s hydroelectric plants will flow to the UK.
As part of the order, ABB will design, engineer, supply and commission two ±525 kV, 1'400 MW converter stations, using its Voltage Source Converter (VSC) technology, called HVDC Light. One station will be situated in Blyth, UK and one in Kvilldal, Norway.
“HVDC is a proven solution for the integration of renewables and the reliable and efficient long distance transmission of power, often subsea or underground” said Claudio Facchin, President, ABB Power Systems division. ”This project is the 18th HVDC cross-border interconnection to be executed by ABB in Europe and we are pleased to play our part in enabling a more integrated European energy network.”
ABB will supply high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations at both ends of the North Sea Network (NSN) Link between Norway and the UK.
“We are very pleased to be working with Statnett and National Grid to support the integration of the European energy market,” said ABB Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer. “HVDC is a core technology pioneered by ABB and a key business focus in our Next Level strategy. This success also underlines that our Power Systems division is making solid progress on its return to profitable and sustainable growth.”
The NSN link will have the capacity to transmit 1'400 MW of power passing through Norwegian and British waters. The 730 kilometer link will be the world’s longest subsea power interconnection, expected to enter commercial operation in 2021.
When wind power generation is high and electricity demand low in the UK, power will flow via the link to Norway, allowing it to conserve water in its reservoirs. When demand is high in the UK but the wind isn’t blowing, electricity from Norway’s hydroelectric plants will flow to the UK.
As part of the order, ABB will design, engineer, supply and commission two ±525 kV, 1'400 MW converter stations, using its Voltage Source Converter (VSC) technology, called HVDC Light. One station will be situated in Blyth, UK and one in Kvilldal, Norway.
“HVDC is a proven solution for the integration of renewables and the reliable and efficient long distance transmission of power, often subsea or underground” said Claudio Facchin, President, ABB Power Systems division. ”This project is the 18th HVDC cross-border interconnection to be executed by ABB in Europe and we are pleased to play our part in enabling a more integrated European energy network.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments