BlackBerry names Carl Wiese to lead global sales

BlackBerry Limited has appointed Carl Wiese as President, Global Sales. Wiese will be responsible for driving BlackBerry's go-to-market strategy and advancing the company's global sales efforts to drive growth.

Wiese joins BlackBerry from Cisco, where he spent more than a decade in senior leadership positions, most recently as Senior Vice President leading the company's global collaboration business, directing sales and go-to-market strategy.



"I am pleased to welcome Carl – a veteran sales leader – to BlackBerry to be the head of our global sales organization," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. "We are deeply committed to working with our customers to bring them the most innovative and secure solutions, and Carl will be central to that effort. Carl has extensive experience in enterprise software and emerging technology solutions, which will be instrumental as BlackBerry moves toward stabilizing revenue and sustaining profitability."



Wiese will report to Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen, and will succeed John Sims, who has left the company.

During his tenure at Cisco, Wiese successfully drove the company's sales and deployment for new and emerging technologies that represented some of the company's highest potential growth segments. Previously, Wiese held executive positions at Apple, Avaya, Lucent and Texas Instruments.