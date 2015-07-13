© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Plexus updates third quarter outlook

Plexus expects to report fiscal third quarter revenue of approximately USD 670 million, compared to its previously announced revenue guidance of USD 670 to USD 700 million.

Dean Foate, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, "Our preliminary results are a consequence of unanticipated challenges we faced during the quarter. The most significant issue affecting the quarter was a production process constraint in one of our Defense/Security/Aerospace focus factories that limited our ability to complete product shipments late in the quarter."



"Further, in the final weeks of the quarter customer demand softened in our Networking/Communications sector resulting in forecast decommitments while our Healthcare/Life Sciences sector demand was weaker than our already projected soft expectations," Foate continues.