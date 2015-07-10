© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Stadium's China move is expected be completed this month

UK technologies group, Stadium Group, positive start of the year has continued. Trading remains in line with expectations and ahead of the equivalent period last year.

“As our strategy gathers momentum, further growth is expected in our Technology Products division for the second half of the year,” the company writes in a statement.



There are some big changes going on with Stadium over in China however. The company is relocating to a new facility within China – which aims to enhance the Group’s technical capability – is expected be completed this month.



“In order to support the continuing growth of the business, the Board has decided to upgrade the Group’s manufacturing capability in South China by relocating to a new facility at the expiry of the lease on the current site in mid‐2015,” the company wrote in the release announcing the move.



According to the company, this new facility is better suited to the increasing expectations of existing and new customers, both in Asia and globally.