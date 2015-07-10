© nexans Electronics Production | July 10, 2015
Nexans supplies cables to connect Danish substations
Nexans will manufacture and supply XLPE submarine and underground cables to connect Danish substations.
Denmark’s electricity grid is to be reinforced with more than 290 km of Nexans’ XLPE cables as part of Energinet.dk’s JFK & Storstrømmen project. Nexans will supply two submarine cable systems and two underground cable systems in Denmark in a contract worth approximately EUR 25 million.
Nexans will provide a 150 kV single core cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) underground 3-phase cable system to connect the substations from Ryttergård over Graderup to Fynsværket. The second cable system will connect the Abildskov substation to the Sønderborg substation. In addition to the two underground cable systems, Nexans will also deliver accompanying accessories and carry out the cable laying supervision and installation.
Nexans’ 3-core 150 kV XLPE submarine cables will run from Jutland in central Denmark to the island of Funen in the east and on to the island of Als in the south. Further a 132 kV submarine cable will connect the substation at Rosenfeldt on the island of Zeeland to the Orehoved substation on Falster island. The cables will be used to increase the security of supply in the region.
The JFK & Storstrømmen project is part of a Danish national initiative to move the majority of power cables underground by 2030. The Cable Action Plan will see 2,900 km of new power lines installed as underground cables and replacement of 3,200 km of existing 132 kV and 150 kV overhead lines.
Nexans and Energinet.dkK previously collaborated on the Køge Bugt project, also part of the Cable Action Plan, and will start working to connect Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm to the Danish Grid thereafter.
Oddleif Nielsen, Project manager, Energinet.dk said, “Having previously worked with Nexans, we know they have the technical skill to complete the contract and manage the project. We are looking forward to partnering with them again.”
“Nexans is excited to be working on another project with Energinet.dk in Denmark. We are proud to be working together to not only improve the environment in Denmark, but also the energy security of the country,” added Cyprien Federspiel, VP Sales & Marketing Land High Voltage at Nexans.
The cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ plants in Hanover, Germany and Halden, Norway. Delivery will start in March 2016.
Signing Nexans & Eneginet XLPE contract; From left standing/background:Jörg Niehoff (Nexans Deutschland, Project Manager), Oddleif A. Nielsen (Energinet.dk, Senior Project Manager Lines), Jonas Fabricius Nielsen (Energinet.dk, Senior Project Manager Lines) / From left sitting/front: Stephan Metzdorf (Nexans Deuschland, Deputy Director Tender & System Engineering Land High Voltage Contracting), Ralf-Michael Menger (Nexans Deuschland, Sales Manager Land High Voltage Contracting), Torben Glar Nielsen (Energinet.dk, CTO), Cyprien Federspiel (Nexans France, VP Sales & Marketing Land High Voltage Business Line)
