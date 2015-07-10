© ilya shahau dreamstime.com

Stalemate in Nokia HERE bidding

So the sale of Nokia's HERE business has reached somewhat of a stalemate. The German car makers are feeling less pressure with their joint bid as signs of rival bidders have dropped out.

Sources familiar with the process told Reuters that Uber has left the bidding war, leaving the car makers with less pressure to pay a high price to snatch Nokia's HERE business.



When contacted by Reuters – BMW, Daimler and Audi as well as Uber declined to comment.



Nokia did not comment further than saying that the company is still continuing with its strategic review of the business which may or may not result in selling the business, the report concludes.