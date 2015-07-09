© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Celestica makes CEO change

Celestica has appointed Robert “Rob” Mionis as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board, effective August 1.

Craig Muhlhauser, who announced his intention to retire from the company in October 2014, will remain with Celestica as an Advisor to the Board until December 31, 2015.



“We are delighted to have someone with Rob’s strategic and operational execution track record join the company as our next CEO,” said Bill Etherington, Chairman of Celestica. “He brings to his new role a wealth of experience and leadership success across a variety of industries, which will be critically important as Celestica continues to evolve as the innovation and execution leader that our customers are expecting.



“Over the course of its 21-year history, Celestica has established itself as an innovative supply chain solutions leader with an exceptional reputation as a company that solves its customers’ most complex challenges,” said Rob Mionis. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with the senior leadership team and the 25,000 employees across the company, in leading Celestica through the next phase of its evolution, building on the company’s solid foundation of operational and financial strength.”