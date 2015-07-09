© evertiq

Landis+Gyr achieves four Smart Meter wins in the Netherlands

Landis+Gyr has been awarded a major contract by the four Dutch distribution grid operators Liander, Stedin, DELTA Netwerkbedrijf and Westland Infra for the supply and offer of 3 million smart meters in the Netherlands.

The contracts, which have been signed with all four operators individually, have an option for an extension later, which could result in a higher number of smart meters delivered.



Landis+Gyr will supply both smart electricity meters and smart gas meters based on the Dutch Smart Meter SMR5 specifications to all four grid operators. The majority of the meters will be rolled out in the time period from 2016 – 2020.



The project may be prolonged until the end of 2026. At the end of this project, the majority of Dutch households will be equipped with a smart electricity meter and a smart gas meter.



"This is a significant win for Landis+Gyr in Europe," says Oliver Iltisberger, Executive Vice President Landis+Gyr EMEA. "Alliander, Stedin, Delta and Westland have joined forces to bring benefits to the Dutch consumers. After Landis+Gyr supplied the majority of the smart meters in the pre-rollout in the Netherlands, these contracts are a confirmation of the trust and confidence in our company."