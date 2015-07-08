© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Ventec USA appoints technical account representative

Ventec USA has appointed Ken Stem as Technical Account Representative for the states of Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Vancouver/British Columbia Canada.

Ken joins Ventec USA’s west coast sales team and brings a background of engineering, quality and operations management with a major PCB fabricator, Ken became a technical service specialist in laminates and chemical processes. For the last 12 years he has been a technical account manager with a distributor of laminates, processes and consumable materials, responsible for generating new product sales and providing technical service, as well as for new product testing and maintaining customer consignment inventory.



Ventec USA President Jack Pattie commented: “We are delighted to welcome Ken to the team supporting our rapidly-developing west coast market. His extensive product knowledge and in-depth understanding of PCB manufacturing technology, together with his resourceful and proactive commitment to customer support, make him a real asset to our organization.”