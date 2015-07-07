© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Intevac receives $13 million production contract from U.S. Army

Intevac Photonics, a subsidiary of Intevac, hsa received a contract for USD 13 million for the production of night vision cameras for the Apache Helicopter's Pilot Night Vision Sensor (PNVS) program for the U.S. Army.

This contract, from the U.S. Army's PM Apache Office in Huntsville, Alabama, is a follow-on contract to the USD 27 million contract announced in 2013 and addresses camera deliveries through February 2017.



The Electronic Image Intensification camera is based on Intevac's patented EBAPS (Electron Bombarded Active Pixel Sensor) digital imaging sensor for extreme low-light level detection.



“This contract award demonstrates Intevac’s ongoing commitment to deliver EBAPS®-based cameras for key U.S. Military platforms and applications,” commented Drew Brugal, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intevac Photonics. “Since becoming a Prime supplier in 2013, Intevac’s success in fielding cameras to the U.S. Army played a significant role in winning this business.”



The U.S. Army accepted an additional USD 11 million in options for additional night vision cameras and support.