© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 03, 2015
Lenzing sells three business units of Lenzing Technik
Within the context of the deconsolidation process launched in 2013 and the comprehensive restructuring of its technical operations already announced in 2014, Lenzing is selling three business units of Lenzing Technik.
All the buyers plan to maintain business operations at the Lenzing site.
“The entire staff will be retained in all three cases. The business units will continue to be operated under a new ownership structure. I am certain that these business units will have a good future with their new owners boasting relevant know-how in the respective industries. For its part, the divestment will enable Lenzing to focus even more on its core business of producing fibers”, says Thomas Riegler, Chief Financial Officer of Lenzing AG, commenting on the transaction.
- The Mechatronics business area (incl. Leno GmbH, Schörfling) will be acquired by the Austrian company Melecs, an internationally active switchgear and electronics firm.
- The Automation/Robotics unit will be sold to cts GmbH (Germany/Austria). The company is internationally active in the fields of energy technology, robotics and automation technology.
- The Sheet Metal business operations are to be sold to the Upper Austrian company GER4TECH (Spießberger GmbH, HMS Mechatronik GmbH). (The company will sign a sales agreement for the business unit Lenzing Blechtechnik, with the objective, subject to customary obligations, of deconsolidating it as at September 30, 2015.)
