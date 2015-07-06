© beta_layout

Beta Layout obtain ISO 14001 certification

Beta Layout Ltd, the international electronic service-provider company and producer of printed circuit board prototypes, has received ISO 14001:2004 accreditation for its environmental management process.

An application was made during re-certification for ISO 9001:2008 (quality management) at the request and initiative of the company.



The internationally recognised ISO 14001:2004 specifies the requirements for an environmental management system and includes additional standards such as life cycle assessments, environmental indicators and environmental performance evaluation. The ISO 14001 certification is not a compulsory requirement for companies and organisations, but is a voluntary commitment.



Going forward, the company will invest in further measures to protect the environment, the company states in a press release.