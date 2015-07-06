© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

GR Elettronica invests in Yamaha equipment

“We decided that bold action was necessary,” explains Ms Simonetta Giuliodori, President of GR Elettronica. “We could see that the economic situation was not improving quickly. Instead of waiting for better times, we took action to establish a clear technical lead in the marketplace and position ourselves to win next-generation advanced projects.”

Contract manufacturing, like most areas of industry, has encountered tough conditions during the recent economic recession. GR Elettronica, based in Osimo near Ancona in Italy, has invested consistently in technologies and skills throughout the period, but has made an even larger commitment in 2015 by installing a complete new Yamaha Total Line Solution based on the Yamaha Motor IM intelligent SMT assembly system.



Executing this strategy took Simonetta Giuliodori and her team from GR Elettronica to Yamaha IM in Neuss, Germany. “We felt immediately that we had to have these capabilities, and moved quickly to place an order,” says Simonetta Giuliodori, firmly. “We were especially inspired to see how the common software platform unifies all machines in the line, which helps streamline routine actions such as programming. This and the closed-loop feedback with QA Option software, which yields a significant improvement in quality control, were major factors that ultimately influenced our decision.”



GR Elettronica ordered a YSP printer, YS12, YS24 and YS24X mounters, and a YSi-12 optical inspection machine for delivery in early 2015. Yamaha has also supplied the QA Option software.



“We usually schedule any major equipment upgrades for times when we are less busy, such as during summer breaks or after Christmas, but the time was right to move forward as quickly as possible, and we decided to commit to the change while we were engaged in a high level of activity with our current clients,” explains Simonetta Giuliodori. “It was a great effort for all of us, but we succeeded and the result is already proving extremely rewarding.”



Now equipped with the SMT system from Yamaha, GR Elettronica will soon complete its IOS TS certification, which will further enhance its credentials in the automotive sector, and has already invited audits from new potential customers. “We are working with customers who are the leading brands in their respective markets,” confirms Simonetta Giuliodori. “Our boldness, in making this major investment with Yamaha IM in new and advanced technology, is already delivering excellent results.”