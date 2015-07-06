© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 06, 2015
GR Elettronica invests in Yamaha equipment
“We decided that bold action was necessary,” explains Ms Simonetta Giuliodori, President of GR Elettronica. “We could see that the economic situation was not improving quickly. Instead of waiting for better times, we took action to establish a clear technical lead in the marketplace and position ourselves to win next-generation advanced projects.”
Contract manufacturing, like most areas of industry, has encountered tough conditions during the recent economic recession. GR Elettronica, based in Osimo near Ancona in Italy, has invested consistently in technologies and skills throughout the period, but has made an even larger commitment in 2015 by installing a complete new Yamaha Total Line Solution based on the Yamaha Motor IM intelligent SMT assembly system.
Executing this strategy took Simonetta Giuliodori and her team from GR Elettronica to Yamaha IM in Neuss, Germany. “We felt immediately that we had to have these capabilities, and moved quickly to place an order,” says Simonetta Giuliodori, firmly. “We were especially inspired to see how the common software platform unifies all machines in the line, which helps streamline routine actions such as programming. This and the closed-loop feedback with QA Option software, which yields a significant improvement in quality control, were major factors that ultimately influenced our decision.”
GR Elettronica ordered a YSP printer, YS12, YS24 and YS24X mounters, and a YSi-12 optical inspection machine for delivery in early 2015. Yamaha has also supplied the QA Option software.
“We usually schedule any major equipment upgrades for times when we are less busy, such as during summer breaks or after Christmas, but the time was right to move forward as quickly as possible, and we decided to commit to the change while we were engaged in a high level of activity with our current clients,” explains Simonetta Giuliodori. “It was a great effort for all of us, but we succeeded and the result is already proving extremely rewarding.”
Now equipped with the SMT system from Yamaha, GR Elettronica will soon complete its IOS TS certification, which will further enhance its credentials in the automotive sector, and has already invited audits from new potential customers. “We are working with customers who are the leading brands in their respective markets,” confirms Simonetta Giuliodori. “Our boldness, in making this major investment with Yamaha IM in new and advanced technology, is already delivering excellent results.”
Executing this strategy took Simonetta Giuliodori and her team from GR Elettronica to Yamaha IM in Neuss, Germany. “We felt immediately that we had to have these capabilities, and moved quickly to place an order,” says Simonetta Giuliodori, firmly. “We were especially inspired to see how the common software platform unifies all machines in the line, which helps streamline routine actions such as programming. This and the closed-loop feedback with QA Option software, which yields a significant improvement in quality control, were major factors that ultimately influenced our decision.”
GR Elettronica ordered a YSP printer, YS12, YS24 and YS24X mounters, and a YSi-12 optical inspection machine for delivery in early 2015. Yamaha has also supplied the QA Option software.
“We usually schedule any major equipment upgrades for times when we are less busy, such as during summer breaks or after Christmas, but the time was right to move forward as quickly as possible, and we decided to commit to the change while we were engaged in a high level of activity with our current clients,” explains Simonetta Giuliodori. “It was a great effort for all of us, but we succeeded and the result is already proving extremely rewarding.”
Now equipped with the SMT system from Yamaha, GR Elettronica will soon complete its IOS TS certification, which will further enhance its credentials in the automotive sector, and has already invited audits from new potential customers. “We are working with customers who are the leading brands in their respective markets,” confirms Simonetta Giuliodori. “Our boldness, in making this major investment with Yamaha IM in new and advanced technology, is already delivering excellent results.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments