© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Exception EMS appoints Paul Rivers to head up customer programmes team

Exception EMS, a leading UK based contract electronics manufacturing solutions provider has appointed industry veteran Paul Rivers as Commercial & Special Projects Director.

Rivers will head up the customer programmes and support division. The appointment reflects a need to support growth into new industry sectors that have not traditionally been part of Exception business to date.



The company plans other future appointments to its existing portfolio of professional services by adding further staff to support design, offering customers a one-stop shop of services.



Rivers has a long history in both the PCB & PCBA industries, having worked for both STI Ltd and Forward Circuits for a number of years in senior management positions.



Mark O’Connor, Exception CEO said, “Paul is a highly valuable addition to the team, he will support a growing need to develop higher level, long term strategic partnerships with our customers that foster an ‘always there’ mentality in our business.”



O’Connor concluded, “As our customer portfolio expands, we need to deepen our engagement with our customers at a level that helps streamline processes, removes complexity and creates a strong working relationship. Paul’s role is pivotal in our abilities to meet the changing needs of our customers.”