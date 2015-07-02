© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Sales Director EMEA appointed at Stadium United Wireless

On 1st July 2015, Wayne Derbyshire was appointed to the role of Sales Director EMEA at Stadium United Wireless.

Tony McFadden, Stadium Group Commercial Officer commented: “Wayne, formerly Sales Manager at the Company, will be responsible for accelerating further the already high growth achieved by Stadium United Wireless for the EMEA region. With a clear focus on winning new business from new vertical markets, Wayne, supported by the UK and Shanghai R&D teams, will drive market share through our design-led strategy of creating world class, next generation solutions for our new and existing client base.”



“Since entering the Electronics industry more than 20 years ago Wayne has developed a strong track record of success in commercial roles within the electronics distribution and manufacturing sector. With a talent for building strong and lasting commercial relationships with clients, he has a demonstrable track record of success in understanding, and executing on, the complex needs of customers in the Wireless M2M sector.”



“As we drive forward our growth plans this position strengthens our EMEA presence and is a critical step in our global strategy.”