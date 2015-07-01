© photographer dreamstime.com

Orders keep rolling in for OSI Systems

Both the Security division and the healthcare division of OSI Systems have received new orders, combined the order value amounts to USD 52 million.

OSI Systems' Security division, Rapiscan Systems, received orders totaling approximately USD 47 million from customers in the Middle East to provide Baggage and Parcel Inspection (BPI) and Eagle Cargo and Vehicle Inspection (CVI) systems.



OSI Systems CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are honored to receive these awards. Our Eagle Cargo and Vehicle Inspection product line is available in fixed and mobile configurations, allowing tremendous flexibility in meeting customer requirements. Our Baggage and Parcel Inspection systems are installed worldwide at aviation, non-aviation, and cargo checkpoints."



OSI's Healthcare division,Spacelabs Healthcare, has also received new orders. The company will provide patient monitoring solutions and related accessories to a prominent U.S. hospital. The value of the order is approximate USD 5 million.



"We are pleased with this award and look forward to supporting the installation of Spacelabs products throughout this hospital's patient monitoring infrastructure," said Deepak Chopra.