SMT & Inspection | April 25, 2006
Tyco to buy LDI systems from Orbotech
Tyco Electronics Printed Circuit Group has purchased and installed multiple additional Paragon™-6000 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) systems for use in its bare printed circuit board manufacturing facilities in the United States.
With this order, Tyco will now utilize a total of eight Orbotech LDI systems in production, making it the largest user of LDI in North America.
Mr. Philip Titterton, Vice President of PCB Operations at Tyco Electronics Printed Circuit Group, commented: 'LDI has proven to be an essential part of our production strategy to meet customer demand. Orbotech's systems have enabled us to ensure high yields and faster delivery on a wide range of products including the most challenging military and aerospace boards.'
Mr. Barry Cohen, President of Orbotech, Inc., said: 'Tyco is one of the forefront adopters of LDI technology in the PCB industry. We are very pleased that, as a result of using Orbotech's systems for their production requirements, they are realizing important advantages not possible with conventional imaging. Military and aerospace is a large market segment for North American manufacturers. This is an excellent example of the advantages that LDI offers for these applications.'
The Paragon series with Large Scan Optics (LSO) Technology™ delivers outstanding quality, accuracy and ease-of-use - all at unmatched LDI throughput of up to 160 prints per hour. A real solution for today's very demanding registration challenges, Paragon's superior front-to-back registration capability dramatically improves yields on all products including advanced high-density interconnect, high layer count, rigid-flex and packaging products, including intricate designs with fine features. Paragon provides maximum flexibility to handle a wide range of jobs on the same system. It is also able to image on any type of UV-sensitive media, including dry and liquid resists. Over 150 Orbotech LDI systems are now installed worldwide.
