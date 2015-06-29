© seaward

Seaward tester scrubs-up well at pressure washer refurb specialists

A firm specialising in refurbishing electric pressure washers is using the HAL 103 multi-function safety tester from Seaward to ensure products leaving its factory are safe to use by consumers.

JMS Janitorial Supplies, who undertakes the refurbishment of thousands of Karcher electric pressure washers sent to its site in Surrey by retailers from across the UK, uses 6 HAL 103s to ensure improved compliance with standards for Class I and Class II electrical products.



The JMS operation, which has been in place for the last 12 months, currently sees in excess of 150 washers a day complete comprehensive earth bond, insulation resistance and flash testing at its 10,500 sq. ft. purpose-built facility in Betchworth.



Operations director, Simon Cuthbert, said the HAL 103 was an excellent and reliable tester, providing a high standard of performance in a demanding environment. “With the high volume of units that are being refurbished on a daily basis we needed a highly effective and robust industrial testing solution. The HAL not only provides this but is also easy to use, enabling the operator to simply complete the required tests and accurately record the results all at once at the press of a button,”