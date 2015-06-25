© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order from Asian customer

Mycronic has received order for an FPS mask writer within the multi purpose segment from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled for delivery in mid-2016.

“Mycronic´s FPS is well positioned for applications within this segment for less critical photomasks. The flexibility and reliability of the FPS system provides the customer with a cost effective photomask manufacturing for a wide variety of application areas”, says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP and General Manager Pattern Generators of Mycronic AB. “It is gratifying that we are so well positioned in this competitive market.”