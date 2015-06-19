© mchudo dreamstime.com

Mercury Systems receives $10.6 million in orders

Mercury Systems has received USD 10.6 million in orders from a leading defense prime contractor to provide radar subsystems and related digital processing technologies for a missile defense application.

The orders were booked in the Company's fiscal 2015 fourth quarter and are expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.



"For years Mercury's best of breed technologies and rapid deployment have helped drive performance to unprecedented levels for this prime contractor's missile defense applications," said Didier Thibaud, President of Mercury's Commercial Electronics business unit. "We are committed to delivering solutions that meet stringent platform requirements and provide significant affordability, portability and performance in an open architecture."