Stephen Elop to leave Microsoft in executive shakeup

In an email to employees, Microsoft announced changes to its Senior Leadership Team to drive engineering alignment against the company’s core ambitions.

And what exactly are these core ambitions? Well according to the release they include: reinvent productivity and business processes, build the intelligent cloud platform, and create more personal computing.



“We are aligning our engineering efforts and capabilities to deliver on our strategy and, in particular, our three core ambitions,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “This change will enable us to deliver better products and services that our customers love at a more rapid pace.”



However, as a result of these organisational moves, there will be some changes to Microsoft's executive team. Stephen Elop, Kirill Tatarinov and Eric Rudder will leave Microsoft after a designated transition period. Unrelated to the engineering restructuring changes, Chief Insights Officer Mark Penn has decided to pursue another venture outside Microsoft and will be leaving the company in September.