Edwin Roks appointed COO of Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne Technologies has promoted Edwin Roks to the position of Chief Operating Officer of Teledyne DALSA, Inc., effective July 1, 2015.

Reporting to Rex Geveden, Executive Vice President of Teledyne and President of Teledyne DALSA, Dr. Roks will direct the operational activities of Teledyne DALSA and its digital imaging, medical, X-ray and professional imaging, and semiconductor divisions.



Dr. Roks’ responsibilities will include financial performance, strategic planning, business development and research and technology integration. Dr. Roks also remains a Vice President of Teledyne.



“Since joining Teledyne, Edwin has been instrumental in driving growth and leading innovation in Teledyne’s digital X-ray business serving industrial and medical markets,” said Robert Mehrabian. “I am pleased to offer Edwin operational responsibility for Teledyne DALSA’s divisions, and I will also continue to rely on him for insight regarding digital imaging and semiconductor technologies.”