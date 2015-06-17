© stokkete dreamstime.com

Richardson Electronics to acquire IMES

Richardson Electronics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of International Medical Equipment and Service (IMES).

IMES – base in South Carolina – is the first acquisition completed by Richardson Healthcare, the division of Richardson Electronics focused on high-value components and replacement parts for the diagnostic imaging market.



“IMES brings extensive expertise in diagnostic imaging replacement parts, training and support,” said Pat Fitzgerald, EVP and General Manager of Richardson Healthcare. “We look forward to working with Trey McIntyre and his team to bring cost effective replacement parts to Richardson customers around the world, and to selling Richardson Healthcare’s range of products including PACS displays, flat panel detectors and replacement tubes to IMES’ traditional customer base.”



Trey McIntyre, President of IMES, said, “This is a great benefit for our customers who depend on our leading quality and support. Equally as important to us, Richardson Healthcare is building an incredible team packed with expertise and experience; the team is a natural fit with our own dedicated staff. We are excited because we know that with the expanded reach and new capabilities Richardson provides, we can better serve our customers.”



IMES core operations will remain in South Carolina. Richardson Healthcare will expand its replacement parts and training offerings geographically leveraging Richardson Electronics’ infrastructure.