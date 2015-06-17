© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Cobham and GA-ASI extend partnership

Cobham and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), have signed a teaming agreement to create an affiliation covering whole life support arrangements for GA-ASI products in the UK and Australia.

The teaming arrangement focuses on the provision of support for the Predator B / MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) system currently in operation with the Royal Air Force (RAF), as well as future RPA opportunities in Australia.



In response to the Teaming Agreement extension, Peter Nottage, President, Cobham Aviation Services commented: "Cobham and GA-ASI have been working in partnership for more than ten years to cover UAV whole life support requirements. This Teaming Agreement enables us to apply our specialist capabilities in supporting sophisticated, fit-for-purpose aerial platforms that perform special missions. We look forward to continuing working with our US partner to deliver such support services."