Lütze takes over US cable manufacturer DGC

The Luetze International Group based in Weinstadt, Germany will be taking over US cable manufacturer Data Guide Cable (DGC) as of 8 June 2015.

Witht the takeover, Lütze is expanding its cable busniness and at the same time boosting its global cable production.



"In addition to expanding our production capacities, this step also ensures immediate product availability for our customers in the industrial automation field. It is a key step in the development of our brand: " Cables – Made by Lütze ", says Udo Lütze, owner of the LUETZE International Group.



The family company DGC Inc. based on Gardner, Massachusetts, was founded in 1983, and operates in the industrial automation market. Don Irving, founder and former company owner, will remain CEO, while managing director of Lütze US, Jürgen Seybold, will take over the management of DGC.



The DGC brand will be now managed by the Luetze International Group.