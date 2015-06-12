© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Grundfos appoints new EVP and Head of Operations.

Stéphane Simonetta joins the Grundfos Group as new Executive Vice President and Head of Operations (COO) September 1st 2015.

Stéphane Simonetta brings 18 years of experience in Supply Chain, Lean Manufacturing and Operations, primarily in the automotive industry, and has solid professional experience from assignments in Thailand, Mexico, France, Slovakia and China.



For the past years he has been with Honeywell Transportation Systems, based in Rolle, Switzerland, as Head of Supply Chain then Vice-President of Operations. Prior to this, Stéphane served as Director for Valeo's Group China Supply Chain and Production, based in Shanghai, and before this as Supply Chain Director Europe for one of Valeo’s businesses.



“Stéphane’s solid experience and ideas will be most valuable for the deployment of our business strategy 2020, where one of our key focus areas is our supply chain. We want to build an end-to-end supply chain as a competitive advantage by aligning front and back end in order to satisfy demand across value chains and leveraging our scale in manufacturing, procurement, and logistics. We aim to provide our customers with world class delivery service, reduce our costs and use our supply chain as showcase for sustainable manufacturing,” said Group President Mads Nipper.



Stéphane Simonetta will join the Group Management with direct report to Mads Nipper, Group President, and will be based in Bjerringbro, Denmark.