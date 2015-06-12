© united launch alliance

Thales Alenia Space opens subsidiary in Poland

Thales Alenia Space has expanded its presence in Europe by creating a new subsidiary in Poland, Thales Alenia Space Polska.

Based in Warsaw, company plans to strengthen cooperation with the newly opened Polish Space Agency, local research centers and industry to support Poland in the construction of its own space program and the development of satellite technologies and Earth observation systems.



Thales Alenia Space's decision to expand to Poland was due to the country's recent membership in the European Space Agency (ESA), which is paying special attention to support its development in this sector. Poland has announced an ambitious space policy, especially for defense and Earth observation applications, an area that Thales Alenia Space is very interested in.



According to Andrzej Banasiak, General Manager of Thales Alenia Space Polska, "The space industry is changing. Thales Alenia Space's expansion to Poland, a country that decided to invest heavily to develop its space industry, means excellent opportunities for Thales Alenia Space. At the same time I believe that entry of the company with global experience and huge technological base in space sector into the Polish market will contribute to the development of local industry. With this latest move Thales Alenia Space clearly indicates its commitment to becoming a leading industrial partner in the development of the Polish space industry."