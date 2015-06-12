© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Cobham selects Nextec Global as a channel partner

Cobham AvComm, formerly a division of Aeroflex and manufacturer of test solutions, has selected Nextec Global as a Global Channel Partner for the USA and Latin America.

Zvika Golan, Executive Vice President of Nextec said “We are glad to be partnering with Cobham AvComm and representing their line of high quality and technically advanced radio test solutions. For Nextec, any equipment manufacturer whose products we sell and service must demonstrate consistent quality, a broad and dynamic product family, and solid market stability and technology leadership to instil long-term confidence in our customers. Cobham AvComm is that equipment manufacturer.”



“We are excited to be able to offer the Cobham 8800S Digital Radio Test Set, the 3920B Analog and Digital Radio Test Platform, the 3550R Portable Radio Test System, and other products to Nextec’s existing customers. Their legacy of reliable service and support now can be provided to new Cobham AvComm customers worldwide,” said Bill Martin, Vice President of Worldwide

Sales and Customer Support for Cobham AvComm.