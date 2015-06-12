© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Spur Electron invests in new vapour phase

UK-based Spur Electron has recently purchased IBL’s flagship vacuum vapour phase reflow machine (VAC645), with a built in low pressure chamber to remove air bubbles from the solder paste prior to re-flow.

With the new machine the solder joints take advantage of the patented vacuum system in the vapour with lower process temperatures and the Soft Vapour Temperature Control (SVTC).



“We can now process larger PCBs up to 635mm x 440mm, with repeatable and predictable results which meet and exceed the requirements of ESA/space inspection,” the company writes in a statement.



Spur also informs that Cathy Barnes has accepted role for the newly created position of Quality Director within Spur Electron, as of 1st June 2015.