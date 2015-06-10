© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Tesla CFO to retire this year

It was during Tesla's 2015 annual shareholder meeting that CEO Elon Musk announced that the company's CFO Deepak Ahuja will be retiring later this year.

Elon Musk brought Deepak Ahuja up on stage during the announcement to personally thank him for the time in the company.



“I want to thank Deepak for doing an incredible job for the last seven years, though hell and high water, and staying calm and steady through some incredibly difficult times,” Musk said.



Deepak Ahuja will stay on for as long as it takes to find a replacement and during the transition.