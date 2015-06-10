© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com PCB | June 10, 2015
PFC expands flexible circuit manufacturing capabilities
PFC Flexible Circuits Limited has selected the Model 5335 Laser Processing System – from Electro Scientific Industries – to expand its high density interconnect (HDI) flexible circuit manufacturing capabilities.
Based in Ontario, Canada, PFC is a North American company dealing in flexible circuit design, manufacture and assembly.
“PFC has been supplying fine line technology for the past eight years. Now, with the addition of the Model 5335, we can support true HDI flex technologies,” said Steve Kelly, President of PFC Flexible Circuits. “This laser processing system from ESI will allow us to make smaller vias, blind and buried vias, and to cut smaller features in HDI circuits. We’re seeing strong market interest in HDI across multiple industries ranging from consumer and medical devices to military and aerospace.”
PFC chose the ESI Model 5335 in part because of its high throughput capabilities, the ESI Model 5335 can drill 50 micron blind vias at a rate of 32'000 holes per minute.
“We were looking to update our drilling technology without losing throughput,” said Anish Somaiya, Vice President, PFC Flexible Circuits. “The Model 5335 not only will significantly increase our drilling throughput and give us a technological edge over many of our competitors but also will save floor space in our drilling area.”
“We are extremely pleased that PFC has decided to incorporate ESI laser processing technology into its HDI and flexible circuit manufacturing processes,” said Ed Grady, CEO of ESI.
