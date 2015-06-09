© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Lab Circuits invests in new drilling unit

PCB manufacturer Lab Circuits has recently increased the capacity of its machining department with the addition of a new 6-head drilling unit from Swiss manufacturer, Posalux.

“The addition of the new Ultra Speed 6000-6 g-line allows us to adapt to the latest technological requirements,” the company states in a release.



Equipped with a new camera system, it allows register settings using fiducial markers, offset and/or rotations. Its motors reach a rotation speed of 200'000 rpm. The new linear motors on the Z axis increase productivity and precision with quick and easy tool change, reducing downtime.



With the addition of this machine, Lab Circuits' machining department has increased its production capacity by more than 30%.