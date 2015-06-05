© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Lenovo mobile business boss to leave he company

In a public statement the company announces that Liu Jun, executive vice president of Lenovo Mobile Business Group and chairman of the Motorola Mobility management board, is leaving the company.

Liu Jun, will stay on as a special consultant to the CEO on mobile business and strategy for a certain period of time.



“Further details are not being disclosed at this time. He will leave with our greatest respect and gratitude for his long, productive and successful service to Lenovo,” the company writes int the statement.



Chen Xudong – CEO of Lenovo's Internet-focused ShenQi spinoff – will become the new leader of MBG and also Chairman of Motorola Mobility.



Chen Xudong, joined Lenovo in 1993. Before his ShenQi role, he served as President of China for five years.