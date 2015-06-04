© solstudio dreamstime.com

Orbit International's Power Group receives new order

This award for approximately USD 770'000 is a follow-on contract for COTS power supplies that is part of an ongoing missile system upgrade program for which Behlman received its initial order in July 2009.

Orbit International's Power Group, through its Behlman Electronics subsidiary have recorded a total of 1 million in bookings for May.



This follow-on order brings the total value of related orders to over USD 6 million. Furthermore, based on information from its customer, Behlman anticipates additional orders for this program in the second half of 2015. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2015 and continue through the second quarter of 2016.



Ron Storm, President of Behlman commented, "Receiving follow-on orders for mission-critical COTS power supplies for more than seven years is an accomplishment we are proud to acknowledge. It is a credit to our design, manufacturing and engineering teams that Behlman can produce economical COTS power supplies for our customers and at the same time meets stringent military and industrial requirements. We are optimistic that this program will continue to provide follow-on opportunities in 2015 and thereafter."