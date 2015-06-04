© mircea bezergheanu dreamstime.com

L-3 appoints new president of Aerospace Systems

Mark Von Schwarz has been appointed senior vice president and president of the L-3 Communications' Aerospace Systems business segment effective immediately.

Prior to this promotion, Mr. Von Schwarz – who is a 15-year veteran of L-3 – served as the president of the ISR & Aircraft Systems sector and Mission Integration division of L-3 Aerospace Systems. He succeeds John C. McNellis, who is retiring from L-3 but will remain with the company for an interim period to assist with the transition of leadership responsibilities. In his new role, Mr. Von Schwarz will report to Michael T. Strianese, L-3’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.



“Mark is a proven leader who has built a track record of success at every stage of his career at L-3, and his appointment reflects the deep reserve of talent we have cultivated at the company,” said Mr. Strianese. “Mark successfully leveraged the strengths of the ISR business to secure new opportunities in a challenging environment by implementing a number of value-enhancing and strategically important initiatives. His extensive industry and operational experience will be instrumental in executing our strategy of focusing on increasing market share and core margins across the segment while continuing to deliver solutions to our global customer base.”