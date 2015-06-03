© enthone Electronics Production | June 03, 2015
Enthone advanced technology center to open in 2016
The construction to expand Enthone's global headquarters in West Haven, Connecticut, is underway. The renewed location will be completed by 2016.
The Enthone Advanced Technology Center – which is the new name of the facility – represents a total investment that will exceed USD 12.5 million and will initially encompass over 82'000 square feet of research and development, technical applications engineering, quality assurance and testing laboratories, as well as manufacturing facilities.
Mr. Rick Reagan, President Enthone said, “The Enthone Advanced Technology Center is part of the Alent Investment for Growth Initiative, whereas our parent is committed to investing for the future by ensuring that all technology facilities are resourced with leading edge capabilities and world class teams that will continually provide next-generation products.”
The continued development of the West Haven campus includes the 2014 opening of the ViaForm Copper Damascene Manufacturing Facility, as well as recent and on-gong upgrades made to wafer level packaging manufacturing, printed circuit board applications laboratories, and the ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified Enthone Automotive Corrosion Applications Laboratory. The Enthone Advanced Technology Center will continue to maintain ISO certifications to the Environmental Management System ISO 14001, Occupational Health & Safety System OHSAS 18001 and ISO 9001 registration for a true Integrated Management System.
Mr. Jason Maupin, Vice President – Enthone Americas said, “The Connecticut location is being transformed to address growing market demands, while further enabling the ability to meet a more stringent set of electronics and automotive industry requirements. The synergies of housing Enthone technical applications, ‘fast cycle’ R&D, engineering, and manufacturing at one central location will further optimize customer value creation throughout the Americas and the world.”
The relocation will allow for future manufacturing, testing, R&D, and applications engineering expansion.
