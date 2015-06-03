© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Production expansion for Zestron South Asia

Zestron announces that the company's Malaysia facility – Zestron South Asia – has begun its production of cleaning solutions on March 31st.

Back in 2014, Zestron South Asia expanded its global operations with the purchase of a 4'650 square meter facility in Penang, Malaysia. James Yeoh, Executive Director, Zestron South Asia, states, “In the end of March 2015, production began at this facility serving the Asian market in order to meet the growing demand for engineered cleaning products within the region. In addition to its production capability, this facility houses a Technical Center complete with demonstration cleaning equipment and cleanliness assessment analytical services. Zestron has six Technical Centers worldwide.”



“This significant facility investment within the region is a testament to the level of commitment ZESTRON has in providing the best in high precision cleaning products and services to the industry,” says, Dr. Harald Wack, President, Zestron worldwide.