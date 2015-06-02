© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Sparton CFO to leave the company

Sparton Corporation's senior vice president and CFO, Don Pearson, will be leaving the company – effective June 9, 2015 – in order to accept a position as CFO of a private equity-backed company.

The Company is conducting a search for a new Chief Financial Officer and has engaged a senior finance professional to assist the company with financial and accounting matters on an interim basis. During the search phase, Cary Wood, President and CEO, will serve as interim principal financial officer for Sparton.



“We wish Don the best as he moves to his new opportunity,” said Cary Wood, President and CEO of Sparton. “It is disappointing to lose Don at this time, but the opportunity in front of him is too great to ignore. Over the last several months, his leadership has been a valuable ingredient in influencing and preparing Sparton to effectively execute the 2020 Vision by effectively strengthening the finance team, processes, and systems since his arrival.”