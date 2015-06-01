© manncorp

Manncorp expands direct sales/service in Central/South America

Manncorp, a US-based supplier of PCB assembly equipment, has recently promoted Sabino De La O of its Juarez, Mexico office to the position of Sales and Technical Support Manager for Central and South America.

An extension of the role he has served with Manncorp in Mexico since 2012, the company intends to build on his success in developing a regional presence there, to increase its market share throughout Latin America.



De La O’s resume includes experience ranging from application sales engineering, production engineering, to equipment maintenance with Sony, TDK, Sanyo, and Ford Electronics. After training with Hitachi, in Nagoya, Japan, he was part in the design and configuration of automated production lines for TV assembly at their Tijuana facilities.



"Sabino’s first-hand involvement in the equipment selection process, combined with his knowledge of surface mount and through-hole technologies, make him an invaluable resource for Manncorp’s customers in the Spanish-speaking countries of the Americas," the company states i a press release.