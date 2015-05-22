© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 22, 2015
Changes in the Top Management at Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric has appointed Yoji Saito to the role of President and CEO of the company’s European operations as of April 2015.
Based at Mitsubishi Electric’s European Corporate Office in Uxbridge, Mr. Saito’s new responsibilities include leading the European Sales Company Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V., as well as the role of head representative of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Europe.
Mr. Saito has worked within the Mitsubishi Electric group for 32 years. He has held various positions both in Japan and Europe. In 2012 Mr Saito assumed the role of head of the European Air Conditioning business division based in the UK, before relocating to Germany in 2014 to additionally become president of the company’s German branch in Ratingen.
Commenting on his new role, Mr. Saito says: “I look forward to the challenges this role will bring.” In particular Saito sees increasing product efficiency as a basis for the future success of the corporation. “Energy used in an environmentally friendly manner, such as by heat-pumps, will form a central field for growth. Here, we will be continuously strengthening our competitiveness in the coming years by markedly increasing the efficiency of our systems. We want to apply our technologies to contribute to society and enhance quality of life around the globe”.
New president of the German Branch
At the German Branch located in Ratingen close to Düsseldorf, Mr. Yuji Suwa took the position of Branch President on 1 April 2015. The new president started his career at Mitsubishi Electric in 1985. Most recently Mr. Suwa held the position of Strategic Planning General Manager in the Living Environment Systems at the company’s headquarters in Japan.
